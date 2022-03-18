Bernardo Silva Drops Out, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus Both Start - Predicted Team: Southampton vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Southampton and Manchester City go head-to-head for the third time this season, this time in the last-eight of the Emirates FA Cup, in a tie that many believe could swing in favour of either side.

Coming off the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend, motivation within the Manchester City dressing room will have to have been rebuilt over the week, as the side now sit just a point ahead of their title rivals Liverpool.

However, Manchester City's treble ambitions certainly remain alive for this season, as they prepare to face Southampton in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday afternoon.

With Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side holding Pep Guardiola’s men to a draw in their two meetings in the Premier League this season, it would be premature to write this contest off as a one-sided affair - despite the differences in league standing.

The Saints find themselves in a rough patch of form, having registered defeats in their previous three encounters, with their most recent win dating back to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup, at the start of the month.

While the prospect of a surprise remains in the air at St. Mary’s, going head-to-head against the best side in England is never an easy task, and as the two sides prepare for what could be a breath-taking clash, here's how we expect Manchester City to line up.

Predicted XI

After keeping yet another clean sheet in the Premier League at the weekend, Ederson could start in goal once again, albeit this time in the FA Cup as Zack Steffen may still be regaining fitness after his recent injury spell.

Joao Cancelo may switch flanks by operating in his natural right-back position against the Saints this weekend, with Kyle Walker dropping to the bench and getting a headstart on his break from football duties for the next two weeks.

With Ruben Dias remaining out of contention and Nathan Ake only just returning to the matchday squad against Crystal Palace, it is expected that John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will be Pep Guardiola’s centre-back pairing of choice once again.

Kyle Walker’s omission could be linked with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s inclusion, as the Ukrainian international could be handed a rare start on Sunday afternoon.

IMAGO / Action Plus Fernandinho is expected to gain a rare start in the FA Cup this weekend, handing Rodri a well-deserved rest following a relentless period of Premier League action and ahead of what appears to be a crucial February fixture list IMAGO / News Images After being excluded from the starting XI in Manchester City’s recent scoreless draw against Crystal Palace, Ilkay Gundogan is a safe bet to make a return to the side. With Kevin De Bruyne not selected as a part of Roberto Martinez’s latest Belgium squad, the midfield maestro is likely to start proceedings this weekend, as he is set to receive a breather during the hustle and bustle of the international break. IMAGO / Action Plus

Considering Raheem Sterling watched Manchester City draw blanks against Patrick Vieira’s men from the bench, it is expected that the winger will slot back into the side.

Gabriel Jesus’ services could be called upon by Pep Guardiola this time around, as the Brazilian could be asked to occupy a number nine role against the Saints.

Despite Phil Foden starting 13 games in a row across all competitions, the England international could well be in for a place in the side once again, but this time operating from the left of a front-three.

Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube