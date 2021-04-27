Bernardo Silva, Ederson, and John Stones all to return to starting XI! - Predicted Team: Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi Final)

Fresh from Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final victory at Wembley, Manchester City head to the Parc des Princes in Paris for the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final against Mauricio Pochettino's PSG.

The Blues are embarking on the last-four of the competition for the first time under Pep Guardiola, and will be eager to finally take the next step in the Champions League in order to establish themselves as one of the most dominant forces in Europe.

With this being the only competition the club is yet to conquer under Pep Guardiola, the entire Manchester City playing contingent will be determined to produce an exceptional performance and secure a strong win away from home.

City outperformed Borussia Dortmund in both the legs of the quarter-final tie and will go to Paris with plenty of confidence as a result of excellent performances in recent months, in spite of the difficulties they have faced in this unprecedented season.

Here’s how we believe Pep Guardiola will line-up his team on Wednesday night…

Having had some rest over the weekend, Ederson will undoubtedly start in goal for the Blues. The Brazilian has kept six clean sheets in nine Champions League games so far this season.

In defence, Kyle Walker will continue on the right to counter the lightning quick movements of Kylian Mbappe with his own explosive pace and increased defensive solidity. Pep Guardiola will once again rely on Ruben Dias to keep away threats from the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria. John Stones will return to the playing eleven after being unavailable over the weekend, and try to put in another brilliant defensive display. Joao Cancelo keeps his position on the left side of the defence after a much better performance against Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

Bernardo Silva will come back into the side, and work rate and tireless pressing will be fundamental in Manchester City’s bid to control the game. Rodrigo will continue in the heart of the midfield, aiming to dominate possession for Guardiola's side. Ilkay Gundogan will take his usual place on the left side of the fluid midfield.

As has been the case in a large share of Manchester City's matches this season, Pep Guardiola will most likely opt for a false-nine setup, with Kevin De Bruyne at the heart of it. The Belgian completed 87 minutes as he returned from an ankle injury on Sunday, and will captain the side in one of their most important fixtures.

Phil Foden scored match winning goals over the two-legs against Borussia Dortmund and single handedly took his team into the semi-final. After becoming a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's side, the 20 year-old will surely start on the left. Riyad Mahrez will return to Paris when he takes his position on the right of the front three.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Zack Steffen, Eric Garcia, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Aké, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero.

