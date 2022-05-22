Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Phil Foden Approach Significant Landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

Manchester City and Aston Villa are set to go head-to-head, with the hosts in search of three points that would secure their fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons.

Manchester City suffered a late setback in the ongoing Premier League season last weekend, as they were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw against West Ham in the capital, despite having the opportunity to win the game late on.

With Jarrod Bowen’s brilliant brace pegging Manchester City back to a two goal-disadvantage in the first-half, Pep Guardiola’s side responded in champions’ style as a Jack Grealish volley and Vladimir Coufal own goal meant they left with a point.

The visitors could however have taken all three points, if Riyad Mahrez had not failed to fluff his lines from 12 yards out, as the Algerian international's penalty was stopped.

With a relentless Liverpool side in search for an unprecedented quadruple expected to win in their only remaining game, Manchester City are likely to have to beat Aston Villa on the final day of the season to become Premier League champions.

However, that is easier said than done against an Aston Villa side brimming with quality and confidence under Steven Gerrard, with a surprise certainly a possibility to spoil Manchester City's party.

As both sides are set to lock horns in a clash that will decide the ultimate winners of the Premier League title, here are the fascinating statistics worth keeping an eye out for on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City

Rodri has won possession the most times out of any player in the Premier League so far this season (284).

IMAGO / Action Plus Jack Grealish has the highest xA (expected assists) in the Premier League so far this term — creating a chance worthy of an assist every three top-flight games. IMAGO / NurPhoto No midfielder in the Premier League has scored more goals than Kevin De Bruyne so far this season (15). IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ederson has played the joint-fifth highest minutes out of any goalkeeper in the Premier League so far this season (3,240).

Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne are ranked the joint fourth-highest in the Premier League amongst players with the most number of through balls so far this term (19).

Aston Villa

Matty Cash has played the most minutes out of any outfield player in the Premier League so far this season (3,290).

IMAGO / Sportimage John McGinn has made the second most tackles out of any player in the Premier League so far this season (105). IMAGO / Sportimage Emiliano Martinez has kept the joint-sixth highest clean sheets out of any goalkeeper in the Premier League so far this season (11). IMAGO / News Images

Aston Villa have scored the ninth highest goals in the Premier League so far this season (50).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Aston Villa have faced each other 176 times, with the former winning 78, the latter winning 57, and 41 games ending in draws.

Pep Guardiola has a 100% win rate against Aston Villa across all competitions.

Manchester City beat Aston Villa 1-2 at Villa Park in the last meeting between the two sides.

Potential Landmarks

Bernardo Silva is two goals away from 50 in a Manchester City shirt.

IMAGO / News Images Phil Foden is just one goal away from hitting 25 in the Premier League. IMAGO / Sportimage Ilkay Gundogan is three goals away from scoring 50 for Manchester City. IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester City could become the joint fifth-highest scorers out of any team in Premier League history in a single season by scoring a goal (96 goals currently) against Steven Gerrard’s men - equalling the treble-winning Manchester United team).

