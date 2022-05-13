Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan ALL Approaching Major Landmarks - West Ham vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

West Ham and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head in Pep Guardiola's side's penultimate game of the season, in their pursuit of a fourth Premier League title in five campaigns.

After Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa meant Jurgen Klopp’s men temporarily went level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s side responded in true champions’ fashion with an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Kevin De Bruyne stole the show with an outrageous four-goal display at the Molineux to send Manchester City three points clear at the top of the league table, while Raheem Sterling topped a stunning performance with a late goal of his own.

With City needing just four points out of their remaining two games in the Premier League this season, a win against West Ham this weekend would likely all but confirm their fourth title in the last five campaigns.

However, the East London outfit could make life difficult for the visitors, as they have followed up an incredible 2020/2021 season with yet another fantastic campaign this season.

Despite just winning one and tasting defeat in four out of their last five games in all competitions, the Hammers are anything but a pushover for any side in the division.

As Pep Guardiola and David Moyes’ sides are set to lock horns on Sunday afternoon, here are the most interesting statistics worth taking a look at.

West Ham

Jarrod Bowen is one of the three Premier League players this season with double digits in goals and assists (10 goals, 10 assists).

IMAGO / Action Plus Declan Rice ranks in the top 7% of midfielders for progressive carries per 90 in the top five league in Europe over the last 365 days (6.85 per 90). IMAGO / Action Plus Tomas Soucek ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for aerial duels won per 90 in the top five league in Europe over the last 365 days (4.18 per 90). IMAGO / PA Images

Alongside Everton, West Ham are the only club in the Premier League to have three players that have been sent off this term (Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal and Craig Dawson).

Craig Dawson has made the second most number of blocks in the Premier League this season (45).

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is just the third midfielder in Premier League history to score four goals in a single game.

IMAGO / Colorsport No player has made more passes in the division than Joao Cancelo this term (2,799). IMAGO / News Images Ederson ranks fifth highest amongst players in the English top-flight to have played the most minutes this campaign (3,150). IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester City have scored the most number of goals in the Premier League this season (94).

Kevin De Bruyne has become the first midfielder in Premier League history to score three goals in a single game with his weak foot.

Phil Foden has hit the woodwork the third highest number of times in the league this term (four).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and West Ham United have faced each other 116 times in total, with the former winning 60, the latter winning 38 and 18 games ending as draws.

Pep Guardiola has a 100% win rate against the Hammers in the Premier League.

Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 in the last meeting between both sides.

Potential Landmarks

Bernardo Silva is just two goals away from 50 in a Manchester City shirt.

IMAGO / News Images Phil Foden is just one goal away from reaching 25 Premier League goals. IMAGO / Sportimage Ilkay Gundogan is just three goals away from reaching 50 for Manchester City. IMAGO / Sportimage

Bernardo Silva could make his 250th Manchester City appearance this weekend, should he feature against West Ham.

Rodri could make his 150th Manchester City appearance this weekend, should he feature against West Ham.

