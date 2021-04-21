NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Bernardo Silva replaces Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling benched! - Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, only 11 points from their 5th Premier League trophy.
Sigh, what a 48 hours that's been. It would be easy to forget there is an important game today. Anyway, Manchester City travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, only 11 points from their 5th Premier League trophy.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up...

In goal, after his break in the FA Cup semi-final, Ederson returns in goal.

Kyle Walker was one of the numerous omissions last weekend, but he's back in at right-back tonight. On the opposite side, Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Benjamin Mendy. In at centre-back, Ruben Dias is partnered by John Stones

Both Rodri and Fernandinho played at the weekend, but it's the Spaniard who gets the nod tonight. In a three-man midfield, with the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan partners Bernardo Silva.

In the forward line, Riyad Mahrez comes back into the side. After his Champions League quarter-final winning goal, which feels like an age ago, Phil Foden will operate from the left. That leaves the striker position to Gabriel Jesus - with Sergio Agüero still nursing an injury. 

