Bernardo Silva Says He Is 'Happy' At Manchester City

After scoring in Manchester City's frantic 3-3 draw with Newcastle United, Bernardo Silva has said he is happy at the club as well as praising sides' reaction to going two goals behind.

Silva scored City's third goal of the game to draw his team level after they went 3-1 down to the hosts. It was a smart run and finish by the Portugal man after Kevin De Bruyne played him through with an inch-perfect pass.

Despite going 1-0 ahead after just five minutes, City were second best in the first half and went into half-time 2-1 down after Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson both scored for the hosts.

IMAGO / PA Images

Things went from bad to worse for The Cityzens at the start of the second half when they conceded yet again after Kieran Trippier lashed in a sensational free-kick. However, the concession of this goal in particular seemed to be a wake-up call for the Sky Blues as they would go on to level the scoreline just ten minutes after conceding the third goal.

Silva gave his assessment of the game, stating that he was happy with City's fightback but was disappointed with their poor start. Via Mancity.com, he said: "The first 15 minutes were ours. My perception on the pitch was that we started attacking too quick.

"When we start playing like this and it's too quick it's better for the opponents. The last 25 or 30 minutes of the first half were very tough. They could have scored more than twice in that time.

"Overall we played quite well but not controlling their counter-attacks and runners. You'll suffer and that's what happened today.

"We should have controlled the game better than we did today. We scored the third goal in the 64th minute. It was very early. I'm a bit disappointed we didn't score the fourth. But still a good reaction from the team."

The Portugal man was also keen to emphasise how content he is in Manchester, despite the constant speculation that has surrounded his future this window, saying: "I'm happy here. I'm doing my best to help the club. I'm very focused here."

This will come as welcome news to City fans after Silva's impressive performance today. The Portugal man is now expected to stay at the club and there have been reports he may even be open to extending his contract, so his comments today will only strengthen the belief that his future beyond this window lies in Manchester.

