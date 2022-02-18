Bernardo Silva Starts in False-Nine Role, Riyad Mahrez Takes Place on the Bench - Predicted Team: Man City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte's respective sides go head-to-head this weekend, in a Premier League reverse fixture that looks set to be a cracker of a contest at the Etihad Stadium.

After a merciless 5-0 rout against Sporting CP in the Champions League round of 16 this week, Manchester City will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence ahead of their upcoming clash against Tottenham.

Unbeaten in their previous 14 league fixtures, Pep Guardiola’s side are reigning supreme at the top of the table as the most dominant force in English football once again this season.

On the contrary, Antonio Conte’s men have lost their last three games and look to be falling by the wayside in their pursuit for securing Champions League football for next season.

With top four rivals Arsenal and Manchester United slowly but surely making progress, Spurs will have to replicate their heroics in the reverse fixture against Manchester City, where they walked away with a 1-0 home win.

As both sides prepare to go head-to-head on Saturday evening, here’s how we expect Manchester City to line-up.

Predicted XI

Ederson is expected to start his 170th Premier League game in goal for Manchester City against Antonio Conte’s side on the weekend.

After missing the midweek Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Sporting through the first of his three-game suspension, Kyle Walker looks set to start against his former side.

Ruben Dias is unsurprisingly one of the first names on the teamsheet nowadays, and is expected to start proceedings against Tottenham once again. Considering Aymeric Laporte was rested in the previous league game against Norwich, the Spanish international would be a safe bet to slot in to the starting XI.

After missing only his second league game this season against Dean Smith’s side, Joao Cancelo is a safe bet to start from the off against the London club on Saturday evening.

Rodri looks set to replace Fernandinho from the previous league fixture and take up his usual defensive midfield position.

Ilkay Gundogan could get his second successive start in the Premier League against Spurs this weekend, after taking a place on the substitutes bench for the round of 16 tie against Ruben Amorim’s side last Tuesday.

With Pep Guardiola opting to rest Kevin De Bruyne against the Canaries ahead of the Champions League clash that followed, the Belgian international is expected to slot into the midfield three on Saturday evening.

As Riyad Mahrez has started Manchester City's last four games, the in-form Algerian may be rested for this one, with the hat-trick hero from last weekend Raheem Sterling being deployed on the right.

Bernardo Silva’s sublime brace in Lisbon would quite likely make it impossible for Pep Guardiola not to unleash him against the North London club, albeit in a potential false-nine role.

With two goals in his last two games, Phil Foden looks likely to start once again, especially considering the fact that he was substituted as early as the 61st minute in the Champions League.

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, James McAtee, Riyad Mahrez, Kayky, Liam Delap.

