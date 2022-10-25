Borussia Dortmund Vs Manchester City; Stefan Ortega Starts

Manchester City have all but qualified for the next round of the Champions League but they still have work to do to confirm that they finish top of their group and in theory get an easier draw in the round of 16.

The Premier League Champions currently sit top on 10 points whilst their opposition on matchday five, Borussia Dortmund, sit second on seven points.

A win tonight against the German opposition would solidify their spot on the top and Pep Guardiola has made some key changes to his side who beat Brighton 3-1 on the weekend.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Stefan Ortega starts for his Manchester City debut

The biggest change Guardiola has made is in goal with Ortega getting his first ever start for the club after joining in the summer to replace Zach Steffen who was the number two to Ederson, who is on the bench.

It is a back four of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo so either Ake or Stones will fill in at left-back or right-back with Cancelo going on what flank is not occupied.

Manuel Akanji and Aymeric Laporte drop down to the bench.

It is a midfield four instead of a three with Riyad Mahrez on the right and Phil Foden on the left with Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan occupying the middle.

Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are the ones who miss out.

Erling Haaland starts against his old club with Julian Alvarez upfront alongside him.

