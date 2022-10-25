Skip to main content

Borussia Dortmund Vs Manchester City; Stefan Ortega Starts

Manchester City take on Borussia Dortmund in their fifth Champions League Group Stage game with manager Pep Guardiola making several changes.

Manchester City have all but qualified for the next round of the Champions League but they still have work to do to confirm that they finish top of their group and in theory get an easier draw in the round of 16.

The Premier League Champions currently sit top on 10 points whilst their opposition on matchday five, Borussia Dortmund, sit second on seven points.

A win tonight against the German opposition would solidify their spot on the top and Pep Guardiola has made some key changes to his side who beat Brighton 3-1 on the weekend.

Stefan Ortega

Stefan Ortega starts for his Manchester City debut

The biggest change Guardiola has made is in goal with Ortega getting his first ever start for the club after joining in the summer to replace Zach Steffen who was the number two to Ederson, who is on the bench.

It is a back four of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo so either Ake or Stones will fill in at left-back or right-back with Cancelo going on what flank is not occupied.

Manuel Akanji and Aymeric Laporte drop down to the bench.

Gundogan
Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is a midfield four instead of a three with Riyad Mahrez on the right and Phil Foden on the left with Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan occupying the middle.

Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are the ones who miss out.

Erling Haaland starts against his old club with Julian Alvarez upfront alongside him.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola at Liverpool's Anfield stadium
News

Sergio Aguero Reveals He Was Dropped By Pep Guardiola For Being Too 'Fat'

By Jake Mahon
Jude Bellingham
News

'Special Mentality'- Pep Guardiola On Reported Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus in Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League
Match Coverage

Team News & Predicted Line-up: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Nathan Ake celebrate in Manchester City's win against Manchester United
Match Coverage

Official: Manchester City's Confirmed Travelling Squad Ahead Of Borussia Dortmund Clash

By Jake Mahon
Kai Havertz
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Chelsea's Kai Havertz

By Elliot Thompson
Theo Hernandez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Make Triple Digit Offer For AC Milan Star

By Elliot Thompson
Theo Hernandez AC Milan
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Splash £100million On AC Milan Star

By Harri Burton
Gabriel Jesus
News

Arsenal Fail To Restore Four Point Gap At The Top Of The Table

By Elliot Thompson