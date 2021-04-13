Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

Tomorrow's Champions League quarter-final sees Manchester City travel to Borussia Dortmund for their second leg tie, after City won the first game 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Progression to the next round would be a huge step for Guardiola's side, who haven't advanced past the quarter-finals of this competition since the Catalan took charge in 2016.

It would also make City's hopes of a historic quadruple all the more realistic, although the prospect of either Bayern Munich or PSG in the semi-final might be the bigger stumbling block along the way.

Here's all the important information ahead of this crucial fixture against the German side...

Team News

Unusually, we were denied any information on the fitness of Sergio Agüero and Aymeric Laporte during the press conference due to a connection error right as the question was being asked.

However, we learned afterwards that Agüero is not fit for the game and will not travel with the team, but Laporte will board the plane to Germany after he returned to training last week.

Dortmund are suffering from several injuries and potential absentees for the game. Jadon Sancho trained individually on the weekend but won't be fit in time for tomorrow's match.

Marcel Schmelzer, Axel Witsel, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Dan-Axel Zagadou are also all missing for the game.

Importantly, last week's goalscorer Marco Reus and veteran defender Mats Hummels were both taken off with injuries in last weekend's game against Stuttgart. They are therefore doubts for tomorrow's game.

Form Guide

City's run of wins - including last week's victory over Dortmund - was ended just last weekend as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds won 2-1 at the Etihad thanks to a brace from defender Stuart Dallas.

Before that game, City were on a six-game winning streak and had only lost one of their last 28 games in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund go into this game on the back of a mixed run of results - they've won just two their last seven games in all competitions, losing three and drawing the other two. Last weekend, Edin Terzić's side won 3-2 against VfB Stuttgart, who sit 8th in the Bundesliga.

Last Meeting

The last meeting between the sides was last week's first leg, which City won 2-1.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring in that game after 20 minutes, converting Phil Foden's pass to finish from six yards. The score remained 1-0 for the majority of the game, before City's transfer target Erling Haaland set up Marco Reus to score with around 10 minutes to go.

Phil Foden, however, ensured City would go to Germany with the advantage when he finished from close range in stoppage time, after the youngster played brilliantly in the second half.

City and Dortmund also played each other twice in the group stage of the 2012-13 Champions League. Dortmund prevailed as 1-0 winners at the Westfalenstadion while Mario Balotelli's late penalty rescued a point for the Blues at the Etihad in the other game.

Pep Pre-Match Thoughts

Guardiola reflected on City's poor form in Champions League quarter finals in his pre-match press conference, saying, it is "a pleasure" to be at this stage again. "We are looking forward [to the game]," he said.

Pep's own Champions League form is usually the main talking point at this time in the season, and he was reminded of the fact that ten years have passed since he last won a European trophy.

"[What is] important maybe is in ten years, all the time, I am in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals." He added, "If I retire now, what happened in my career I didn't expect, I'm grateful for the clubs and players I had."

Match Officials

The officiating team for tomorrow is an all-Spanish outfit - Carlos del Cerro Grande will be the referee hoping to avoid the same controversy that last week's game brought about. He'll be assisted by Juan Carlos Yuste and Roberto Alonso Fernandez on the sidelines and by Jose Maria Sanchez, the fourth official.

The VAR technology will be manned by Juan Martinez Munuera, assisted by Jesús Gil Manzano.

Where to Watch

As with any Champions League game, BT will provide television coverage on BT Sport 3. Coverage will begin there at 7:15 pm ahead of the kickoff at 8pm.

Coverage in the United States is available through TUDN and Galavision, while Optus Sport will provide for Australian viewers.

