Bournemouth Manager Scott Parker Speaks Following Manchester City Battering

Man City strolled to a comfortable 4-0 win against Bournemouth this afternoon and their performance has earned praise from opposition manager Scott Parker, who has labelled the Sky Blues as 'too good' following the game.

City were dominant from the offset, creating several chances before Ilkay Gundogan put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute. The goal showcased some of Erling Haaland's playmaking ability, with the striker holding the ball up before playing Gundogan through into a one-on-one position.

The Sky Blues would add another two goals before halftime, thanks to Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. The former of the two's goals was an outstanding finish- the Belgian playmaker curled the ball beyond Mark Travers into the bottom corner with the outside of his foot to put City 2-0 up in the 31st minute, before Foden would add to the score line just six minutes later.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Cityzens would cap off an impressive performance with a fourth goal in the second half, courtesy of Jefferson Lerma who put the ball into his own net.

Despite the emphatic score line Scott Parker was still pleased with how his team played and believed the result was more down to City's quality rather than his side putting in a particularly poor performance. "The levels were different today. We’ve played against a world class team that can execute in any given moment," the Cherries boss told The Bournemouth Echo.

"I said before the game, we’re probably going to need to have 11 men with 10 out of 10 performances. We’re going to have to ride our luck.

"We didn’t manage to do that. And then obviously their quality shone through really.

"But I was pleased with the team in terms of the way they stuck with it. Showed good endeavour, good personality, were still brave and had courage, so I was pleased with that."

Parker spoke about the moments of quality City showed, particularly in the first and second goals, saying: "That’s what happens when you’re playing against a world class team and world class players really.

"I thought to a man my players gave everything they could give today, left everything out there, the difference was the qualities and levels were just too good."

City will now face a tougher test in their next game when they face off with Newcastle next Sunday. The Cityzens will be desperate to make it nine points out of nine as they aim to secure their third consecutive Premier League trophy.

