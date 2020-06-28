City Xtra
Bravo starts! - Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Team News)

harryasiddall

In arguably our biggest game since the restart, Manchester City travel to the North-East to take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter final. In the previous round, the Blues narrowly beat Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a second half goal from Sergio Agüero.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up this side for this one:

-----

Claudio Bravo has recovered from his latest injury concern to continue his cup duties in goal. Speaking of injuries, Kyle Walker keeps his place at right-back with Joao Cancelo still sidelined with an injury. With Fernandinho suspended and John Stones injured, Aymeric Laporte is partnered by Nicolas Otamendi in central defence. 

Ilkay Gundogan will have a tough job in the defensive midfield role - trying to combat Newcastle's busy midfield.  Ahead of him, Kevin De Bruyne, fresh from his sublime free-kick on Thursday starts alongside David Silva.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In attack, Raheem Sterling will look to attack the full-backs on the left flank, with Riyad Mahrez doing the same on the right. That leaves the only fit and available striker, Gabriel Jesus, to lead the line.

SUBSTITUTES: Ederson, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Sané, Bernardo, Cancelo, Foden and Harwood-Bellis. 

-----

