Breaking: Man City suffer additional injury setback ahead of Leicester clash

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have been hit with another injury problem ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, as Pep Guardiola now has only 12 fully fit first-team players, according to emerging reports.

Following the news of Gabriel Jesus' muscle injury sustained in the visit to Wolves on Monday night, many expected an influx of academy stars to see involvement in the Manchester City first-team - notably Liam Delap. However, additional reports in the run-up to Sunday's clash with Leicester have revealed another injury setback.

According to journalist Jose Alvarez, City centre-back John Stones is suffering from 'physical problems' ahead of the game, while Aymeric Laporte has only had a 'few' training sessions - suggesting that he won't be match fit.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Jose Alvarez suggests that Nathan Ake and Eric Garcia are now the only centre-backs in 'good condition' for today's clash. However, should the latter have an involvement in the game, it will not change his situation and his pending move to Barcelona.

The final piece of information, which may disappoint a corner of Manchester City fans, is that Raheem Sterling is set to start at striker for Pep Guardiola's side this afternoon. Many had hoped to see Liam Delap register his first Premier League appearance, following on from his impressive debut against Bournemouth on Thursday afternoon.

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-manchester-city-premier-league-4

