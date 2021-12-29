Brentford vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to West London to take on Thomas Frank’s Brentford in their final Premier League fixture of 2021, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola’s men went past Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side with a dominant performance that resulted in a 6-3 victory for the hosts at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City thumped the Foxes in the first half with a 4-0 lead, but the visitors managed to come back into the game in the second half with three goals in quick succession.

Nevertheless, second-half contributions from Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling ensured that the Cityzens stayed on top of the Premier League table heading into their final game of the year.

The defending champions and current league leaders now travel to West London on Wednesday night, as they face the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium on matchday 20.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s side have impressed so far and have settled well following their promotion into the Premier League. The West London side currently sit 14th in the Premier League having won five, drawn five and lost seven games so far.

Wednesday’s fixture will provide the Cityzens with an opportunity to create a nine-point gap between themselves and title rivals Liverpool, while crossing the halfway mark in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s final game of the calendar year!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

20:15 BST

United Arab Emirates

24:15 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

How to Watch

Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 23:00 UK and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

