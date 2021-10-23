Brighton vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City go up against Graham Potter’s Brighton side on matchday nine of the Premier League this weekend, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

The Cityzens blasted past Club Brugge in Belgium with a 5-1 victory in the midweek Champions League game courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez brace and goals from Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer.

Pep Guardiola’s men are inches away from securing a spot in the Round of 16 of Europe's premier competition, but for now, all the attention turns back towards their Premier League title defence.

The Blues currently sit third in the table with seventeen points after eight games and are going neck to neck with Chelsea and Liverpool for yet another title charge.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter’s side has exceeded expectations this season, with the Seagulls sitting right behind the defending champions in fourth spot with 15 points.

Pep Guardiola has openly announced his admiration for Potter’s style of play on numerous occasions and the Catalan will surely be looking forward to this unique challenge on Saturday.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on October 23!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

20:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the UK, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live only on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD.

Highlights will be available on City’s official website and app later in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

