Brighton vs Manchester City: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know (Premier League)

Manchester City’s champions tour will continue on Tuesday night, when the Blues head to Brighton on the South Coast for the penultimate match of the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

The Blues secured a 4-3 victory over Newcastle on Friday night courtesy of a hat-trick from Ferran Torres to move 13 points ahead of Manchester United in second place. They now travel down South, to face another previously relegation-threatened side in Brighton.

An estimated 7,900 Brighton supporters are expected to be attendance at Tuesday’s match at the Amex Stadium, as the Premier League announced that all 20 sides would have the opportunity to welcome a small number of fans back before the end of the campaign, in line with the UK Government's lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Around 10,000 Manchester City supporters are expected to see the Blues lift their fifth Premier League title on Sunday, but before then, Champions League final preparations will continue against a Brighton side which is managed by Graham Potter - a manager Pep Guardiola claimed was the “best English manager” back in January.

Ahead of Manchester City’s final away match of the season, here is everything you need to know about the Champions’ trip to Brighton on Tuesday…

Team News

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ederson will return to the Manchester City team in midweek, after the manager opted to hand veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson his club debut on Friday night in the North-East.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were both ruled out of Manchester City's win over Newcastle due to injury, but Pep Guardiola said that De Bruyne had been "training the last two days and he feels good."

Graham Potter will be without both Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay on Tuesday, after the pair were sent off in Brighton's recent loss to Wolves.

Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are also out of Tuesday's match with season ending injuries, while the Brighton boss confirmed that Joel Veltman and Davy Propper would also be sidelined.

Form Guide

Recent losses to Leeds and Chelsea means that Manchester City have won just three of their past five Premier League games, although squad rotation has seemingly been heavy in these matches, with Scott Carson making his debut on Friday night.

Ferran Torres starred in Manchester City’s 26th win of the league season, as the Blues came from behind twice to win 4-3 at St James’ Park.

Brighton are mathematically safe with an eleven point gap between themselves and Fulham with two games to play. Graham Potter’s side have only won one of their last five matches and drew for the 14th time this season on Saturday night.

Raheem Sterling has four goals in seven appearances versus Brighton, with the Manchester City winger scoring a hat-trick the last time the Blues faced the Seagulls at the Amex.

The Last Meeting

Brighton haven’t beaten Manchester City since a 2-1 win in April 1989, with the Blues unbeaten in the previous nine meetings and having won the last eight by an aggregate score of 22-2.

Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter last met in January, where Phil Foden’s glorious strike on the brink of half-time secured a 1-0 win for Manchester City, and saw the Catalan boss heap praise on Graham Potter post-match.

The Catalan described Potter as the “best English manager” as he told the media how Brighton were a “top side to play” and that, “as a spectator, I like to watch these teams. I like watching Brighton play. I recognise it. When I was a football player, I would love to play in this team.”

Pep's Pre-Match Thoughts:

The manager spoke about the importance of supporters watching Manchester City's final three games of the season in his pre-match press conference, as Guardiola said, "That’s good tomorrow with Brighton fans and the last game we lift the Premier League trophy with Man City fans in the Etihad and the Champions League Final as well. It’s nice, hopefully it will happen next season."

Pep Guardiola also told the media, "We've had two days off and we're focused. We'll play this game and prepare for the Champions League Final. I have no doubts these players are incredible and ready to do what they need to do in the three games left."

The Manchester City boss also provided an update on Kevin De Bruyne, discussed individuals including Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez, as well as stating that his side were still focussing on domestic duties in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Match Officials:

Stuart Attwell will return to the field for his 27th game of the season when Brighton welcome Manchester City to the Amex on Tuesday evening. The referee, who was fourth official at Wembley on Saturday evening, has produced 94 yellow cards and two red cards during the campaign so far.

Attwell is yet to referee the Blues in the Premier League this season, with his previous two matches involving Manchester City coming in the 4-1 win against Arsenal in the League Cup and 3-1 win over Cheltenham in the FA Cup.

The 38-year-old will be joined by assistant referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Nick Hopton as well as fourth official Graham Scott at the Amex. Jon Moss (VAR) will be joined by Timothy Wood (AVAR) to overview proceedings from Stockley Park.

Where To Watch:

Manchester City’s trip to Brighton will be live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with kick-off at the unusual time of 19:00 BST on Tuesday 18th May.

The fixture will also be available on NBC in the United States, but you can find the full TV listings for Manchester City’s midweek meeting here.

