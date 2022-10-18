Skip to main content

Carlos Borges Brace Earns Manchester City's Under 21's Victory

Manchester City's Under 21's played Derby County in the Papa John's Trophy and ended up winning 3-1.

The youth of Manchester City showed their quality with an impressive 3-1 victory in the Papa John's trophy against Derby County.

Carlos Borges from Portugal got a hat-trick to spearhead the under 21's to victory against the League one side.

The win is Manchester City's first win in the Papa John's trophy after they got beat 3-2 against Mansfield Town 3-2 in the first game of the tournament.

Borges scored in that game as well but this time his goals helped his side to an impressive victory.

Carlos Borges

Manchester City get their first win in this seasons Papa John's Trophy

Several changes were made for the fixture after City's game against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Youth League with Rico Lewis and Josh Wilson-Esbrand, who have been heavily involved with the first time in recent weeks, starting from the off.

The first goal came on the 28th minute from Borges who had a couple of chances before then but this time he made no mistake firing the ball beyond Scott Loach.

Shortly after Derby Country were level though through experienced striker David McGoldrick who had a simple finish after a scruffy corner.

Borges made sure that Derby could not build on that equaliser in the second half though as just before the hour mark he got his brace speeding through the backline before calmly slotting the ball home.

In injury time Borges forced Craig Forysth to put the ball in his own net to complete the victory.

