Chelsea Confirmed Line-Up Vs Manchester City; Former Man Raheem Sterling Starts

Chelsea at home is normally one of the biggest challenges in the Premier League season however the two-time European Champions sit 10th in the table with Graham Potter struggling having joined from Brighton earlier on in the season.

Potter has already faced Pep Guardiola this season in the League Cup and ended up on the losing side with Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez on the scoresheet.

The line-up for the game tonight is a lot different to that one though as Potter has reverted back to formation which holds four defenders rather than three.

Also former Manchester City player Raheem Sterling may potentially be leading the line against his old club.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mason Mount is ruled out as Raheem Sterling starts

Kepa Arrizabalaga continues in goal with his infamous history against Manchester City after his Carabao Cup final theatrics in 2019.

In the back four it is Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and former City transfer target Marc Cucurella.

Potter has gone with two sitting midfielders as Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria are preferred to Jorginho.

The front four is Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz with any of the quadrant able to rotate on the pitch.

Whether it be Havertz through the middle or Sterling is anyone's guess but Ziyech could also play centrally behind the main striker which it looks the most likely to be.

