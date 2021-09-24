Chelsea vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Pep Guardiola’s men began their Carabao Cup title defence with a resounding 6-1 victory against Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe at home, but Saturday’s fixture at Stamford Bridge will be a much more difficult challenge.
The defending champions will be aiming to carry the winning momentum into the weekend as they fight to retain the Premier League title for yet another season.
Chelsea have had a great start to the season and sit right at the top of the Premier League table with 13 points from five games and are prime contenders for the 2021/22 Premier League title.
City have lost all three previous fixtures against Thomas Tuchel’s side leading up to this game but will be determined to overcome their injury setbacks for three crucial points at the weekend.
Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on September 25!
Kick-Off Time
United Kingdom
12:30 BST
United Arab Emirates
15:30 UAE
United States of America
Eastern time: 07:30 EST
Pacific time: 4:30 PST
How to Watch
In the UK, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.
Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 17:15 BST, while a full match replay will be available on CITY+ from midnight after the game.
For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.
beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.
For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here
The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.
