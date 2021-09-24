Chelsea vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to London on Saturday as they take on Premier League leaders Chelsea on matchday six, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men began their Carabao Cup title defence with a resounding 6-1 victory against Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe at home, but Saturday’s fixture at Stamford Bridge will be a much more difficult challenge.

The defending champions will be aiming to carry the winning momentum into the weekend as they fight to retain the Premier League title for yet another season.

Chelsea have had a great start to the season and sit right at the top of the Premier League table with 13 points from five games and are prime contenders for the 2021/22 Premier League title.

City have lost all three previous fixtures against Thomas Tuchel’s side leading up to this game but will be determined to overcome their injury setbacks for three crucial points at the weekend.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on September 25!

READ MORE: Behind-the-scenes look into Kayky's transfer to Man City

READ MORE: Why EIGHT Man City first-team stars missed the Carabao Cup clash

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

12:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

15:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 4:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

READ MORE: Man City plan fresh contract talks over six-year deal for midfielder

READ MORE: Catalan press link Pep Guardiola with emotional Barcelona return

How to Watch

In the UK, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 17:15 BST, while a full match replay will be available on CITY+ from midnight after the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra