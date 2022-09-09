Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash

It wasn't the start Manchester United were expecting in Europe's second-tier competition, losing to a Real Sociedad side that they were expected to beat.

Erik Ten Hag's side suffered a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton before being humiliated 4-0 by Brentford in their second game of the season.

However, the Red Devils managed to turn their form around and came into yesterday's match on the back of a four-game winning streak in the Premier League, in which they've beaten Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

So, City's rivals headed into tonight's clash with Sociedad in good spirits but were unable to continue their recent winning streak.

And it wasn't as if Ten Hag fielded a substantially weakened side, with David De Gea, Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Cristiano Ronaldo all starting in the defeat.

Fans from the blue half of Manchester will be even more pleased with the result thanks to a Cityzens legend's involvement in the win.

Former City star David Silva started for Sociedad tonight and played a key role in his side's goal as he won the penalty that was ultimately converted by Brais Mendez.

Silva won the penalty for his side in the 55th minute when he received the ball in a dangerous area in the box and when the magician attempted to curl a shot goalwards the referee adjudged that Lisandro Martinez had handled the ball in his attempt to block the shot.

Winger Mendez made no mistake once the penalty had been awarded, drilling his shot into De Gea's left corner, with the keeper unable to reach the ball despite diving in the right direction.

The hosts continued to push for an equaliser in the latter stages of the game but were unable to draw themselves level.

City will be hoping this spells an end to their rival's impressive run of form, with the two sides set to face off in derby day action next month.

