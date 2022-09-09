Skip to main content

Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash

Manchester City legend David Silva helped his Real Sociedad side to a 1-0 victory against Manchester United yesterday in the Europa League.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It wasn't the start Manchester United were expecting in Europe's second-tier competition, losing to a Real Sociedad side that they were expected to beat. 

Erik Ten Hag's side suffered a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton before being humiliated 4-0 by Brentford in their second game of the season. 

However, the Red Devils managed to turn their form around and came into yesterday's match on the back of a four-game winning streak in the Premier League, in which they've beaten Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. 

Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Old Trafford

So, City's rivals headed into tonight's clash with Sociedad in good spirits but were unable to continue their recent winning streak. 

And it wasn't as if Ten Hag fielded a substantially weakened side, with David De Gea, Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Cristiano Ronaldo all starting in the defeat. 

Fans from the blue half of Manchester will be even more pleased with the result thanks to a Cityzens legend's involvement in the win. 

Former City star David Silva started for Sociedad tonight and played a key role in his side's goal as he won the penalty that was ultimately converted by Brais Mendez

Silva won the penalty for his side in the 55th minute when he received the ball in a dangerous area in the box and when the magician attempted to curl a shot goalwards the referee adjudged that Lisandro Martinez had handled the ball in his attempt to block the shot. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Winger Mendez made no mistake once the penalty had been awarded, drilling his shot into De Gea's left corner, with the keeper unable to reach the ball despite diving in the right direction. 

The hosts continued to push for an equaliser in the latter stages of the game but were unable to draw themselves level. 

City will be hoping this spells an end to their rival's impressive run of form, with the two sides set to face off in derby day action next month. 

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityManchester UnitedReal Sociedad

Erling Haaland
News

Legendary Former Italy Striker Praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Named Manchester City's Player Of The Month

By Jake Mahon
Manchester City Squad
News

Manchester City Release Official Squad Photo

By Alex Caddick
imago1014484764h
News

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

By Alex Caddick
Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Nominated For Premier League Manager Of The Month

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo Silva
News

FC Barcelona targetting Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in 2023

By Matt Skinner
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Erling Haaland Nominated For Premier League Player Of The Month

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo Silva
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Bernardo Silva Will Leave Manchester City Next Season

By Dylan Mcbennett