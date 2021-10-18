    • October 18, 2021
    Club Brugge vs Man City (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    Manchester City face Belgian side Club Brugge on matchday three of the Champione League group-stage on Tuesday evening, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Premier League champions returned from the international break with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium as goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne sealed the points for the hosts.

    Pep Guardiola’s side are set to face Belgian first-division champions Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, as City aim to return to winning ways in the group-stage after suffering a 2-0 loss against PSG in September.

    The Blues currently sit third in the Group A table after two games, and a win against the Belgian side will strengthen their footing at this stage, with the Sky Blues looking to go through to the knockout stages of the competition for the ninth-consecutive campaign.

    Here's how you can watch the clash from around the world!

    Kick-Off Time

    United Kingdom

    17:45 BST

    United Arab Emirates

    20:45 UAE

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 12:45 EST

    Pacific time: 09:45 PST

    The City Xtra YouTube Channel

    What better way to watch a City game than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

    Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

    How to Watch

    In the UK, Tuesday’s match will be broadcast live only on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

    Highlights will be available on City’s official website and app from midnight after the game and a longer highlight package will be available on CITY+ after midnight on Thursday.

    For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

    beIN Sports English and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

    For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

    City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

    Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

