Cole Palmer And James McAtee Partnership In Midfield! - Man City vs Barnsley (Team News)

Manchester City play their second and last pre-season friendly this evening, taking on Championship side Barnsley.

Pep Guardiola gets another chance to assess his squad tonight against promotion chasing Barnsley. Earlier this week, goals from Riyad Mahrez and Samuel Edozie helped the Blues to a 2-0 win over Preston North End.

Finishing 5th place in England's second tier last season, Barnsley will most definitely pose a more significant threat - so it's lucky the manager has the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko back at his disposal.

So here's how Manchester City line-up for the game this afternoon...

In goal, despite the clamour for cult hero Scott Carson to get a rare outing, Zack Steffen continues his duties in Ederson's absence.

At right-back, Joao Cancelo's combination play with Riyad Mahrez was encouraging against Preston, and he starts again today.

Benjamin Mendy looks to build more fitness ahead of what looks like a battle between the Frenchmen and Oleksandr Zinchenko for the left-back spot.

No changes in the centre-back pairing. Ruben Dias and Nathan Aké were relatively untroubled on Tuesday and will want to continue that form with the Community Shield just around the corner.

Captain Fernandinho continues his role at defensive midfield.

Ahead of the Brazilian we have two young faces. The highly rated James McAtee starts alongside Cole Palmer.

Riyad Mahrez kicked off his 21/22 season with a goal in his first outing, so will be looking to double his tally from the right.

Samuel Edozie will look to operate mainly off the left, but he's shown he capable of drifting inside too. Up-front, Ben Knight keeps his place.

Substitutes: Van Sas, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Sandler, Roberts, Couto, Moreno, Pozo, Rogers, Bolton, Gomes, Diounkou, Burns.

Barnsley Starting XI vs Manchester City: Collins, Brittain, Moon, Helik, Kitching, Oduor, Palmer, Styles, Morris, Woodrow, Frieser.

Subs: Walton, B. Williams, Sibbick, Halme, Miller, Benson, Ritzmaier, Thompson.

