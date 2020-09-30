SI.com
City Xtra
Cole Palmer starts! - Burnley vs Manchester City (Team News)

harryasiddall

After a disappointing beginning to their home Premier League campaign, Manchester City head to Turf Moor, where they're set to take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round. With the Blues' experiencing an extensive injury list, we again expected a youthful look to tonight's side. 

Here's how Pep Guardiola has gone...

Zack Steffen returns in goal after a winning start to his Manchester City career in last week's win against Bournemouth. Kyle Walker starts his fourth game in a row at right-back, with Benjamin Mendy at left-back. Fernandinho returns to the centre-back role he took up for the majority of last season and he's partnered with the returning Aymeric Laporte. 

Rodrigo holds the base of the midfield in what seems like a 4-3-3. Ahead of him is the ever-present Kevin De Bruyne and a Manchester City debut for 18-year-old academy graduate Cole Palmer.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez, fresh off a screamer on Sunday, starts on the left-wing. On the opposite side, Ferran Torres gets the chance to show his talents. Raheem Sterling is still searching for his first goal of the new season as he starts up-front.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

