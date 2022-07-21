Confirmed: Erling Haaland Starts On The Bench In Manchester City's First Pre-Season Game

Manchester City kick off their American pre-season tour against Mexican side Club America and their first line-up of the season has been announced.

New big money signing Erling Haaland has not started from the off which will be a slight disappointment for the City fans but the Norwegian should feature in the second half.

New goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno started instead of Ederson so Citizen fans will get their first taste of their new back-up.

Julian Alvarez who has joined from River Plate will get his first minutes as City start with an out and out striker for the first time in at least a year.

Nathan Ake starts after coming so close to joining Chelsea a few days ago and he starts alongside youngster Lukas Mbete.

Mbete in action IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The rest of the line-up is a very strong team from Pep Guardiola with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo in the full-back positions.

It is a midfield three of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne who has the captains armband.

In the forward positions with Alvarez is Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish.

