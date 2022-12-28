Confirmed Leeds United Line-Up Vs Manchester City; Bamford Not In Squad

Leeds United have announced their side that will take on Manchester City at Elland Road in the Christmas breeze.

The fixture is the last of the festive games to be played with plenty of City's rivals getting three points to heap the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side with Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all getting victories.

For Leeds they are in need of some points due to only three points off the bottom of the table with the bottom half of the league looking very tight.

Bearing that in mind Jesse Marsch has went for a rigid side who will try to keep City quiet and doe them on the counter-attack.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Brenden Aaronson starts instead of Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United have already had a couple of giant killings this season beating Chelsea and also Liverpool in the last minute at Anfield with Crysencio Summerville getting the winner.

So it is a surprise to see him on the bench for Aaronson, who himself scored against Chelsea, as the American has also been to the World Cup.

Illan Meslier starts in goal with Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk in the backline.

The midfield that Marsch has gone for to try and stop City's main man De Bruyne is Adam Forshaw, Sam Greenwood and Marc Roca.

Aaronson is in the attack however it remains to be seen whether he will start out wide or just behind Wilfried Gnoto and Rodrigo.

