    January 1, 2022
    Confirmed Line-Ups: Arsenal vs Manchester City (Premier League)

    Manchester City face a tricky test against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
    The reigning top-flight champions can extend their lead at the top of the league table to 11 points with victory over the Gunners, ahead of Liverpool's trip to Chelsea on Sunday evening.

    After claiming their 10th successive Premier League win against Brentford at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's side are looking to strengthen their hold on the title race as they search for their ninth straight league triumph over Arsenal on New Year's Day.

    Mikel Arteta's men have recovered from a difficult start to the campaign, as they enter the heavyweight clash 15 points off the Sky Blues in fourth place.

    Here are the confirmed line-ups from the 12:30 PM [UK] kick-off at the Emirates Stadium:

    Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

    Substitutes: Leno, Pepe, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Tavares, Cedric, Elneny, Smith-Rowe

    Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

    Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee

