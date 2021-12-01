Confirmed Line-ups: Aston Villa vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City will look to continue their flawless November form into the month of December, when they travel to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Blues swatted aside fourth place West Ham at the weekend. Despite the snowy conditions at the Etihad Stadium, goals from midfield duo Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho secured a 2-1 win for the reigning champions.

That victory confirmed a flawless November for Pep Guardiola's side, and confirmed their great start to a tough winter period.

Next up is a visit to Villa Park - a game of significance in so many ways.

The match not only marks the first meeting between Pep Guardiola and newly-appointed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, but maybe more importantly, it could be Jack Grealish's first return to his boyhood club following his £100 million move in the summer.

Ahead of kick-off tonight, here are the confirmed line-ups from both Aston Villa and Manchester City!

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Aké, Zinchenko; Rodri, Fernandinho, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia, McAtee, Grealish, Foden, Pal

Aston Villa: TBC.

Substitutes: TBC.

