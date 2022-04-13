Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

Manchester City have travelled to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to take on La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg, holding a 1-0 advantage from the first portion of 90 minutes last week.

After a short break between a hectic 2-2 draw with title rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's side must now refocus and get the job done against a tough Atletico Madrid team on Wednesday night.

Fans saw in the first-leg how stubborn the La Liga champions can be in the defensive department, with Manchester City needing 70 minutes to break the deadlock. When it did come, however, a brilliant piece of creativity from substitute Phil Foden was finished off by the in-form and clinical, Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City travel with an advantage to the Spanish capital, but safe in the knowledge that Atletico Madrid possess some excellent players in attacking areas, who can certainly hurt them in an instant.

With a place in the Champions League semi-finals at stake, with Real Madrid awaiting the winner, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Champions League action tonight!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City

imago1011102244h (1)

Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Dias, Zinchenko, Lavia, Fernandinho, McAtee, Sterling, Grealish, Edozie, Delap.

Atletico Madrid

imago1011094260h

Starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Marcos Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Lemar, Renan Lodi; Griezmann, João Félix.

Substitutes: Lecomte, De Paul, Suarez, Correa, Wass, Cunha, Carrasco, Hermoso, Vrsaljko, Serrano.

Notable Manchester City Team News

imago1011259904h

Pep Guardiola was delighted to welcome Ruben Dias back to full training this week after a lengthy injury lay-off. Cole Palmer was also back, although has not travelled with the rest of the squad to Madrid.

After a three-match ban, Kyle Walker returns to Champions League action and will be looking to put his mental blip in RB Leipzig behind him, while Gabriel Jesus is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Real Madrid edged past Premier League side Chelsea in a thrilling contest at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, and now await the winners of Atletico Madrid against Manchester City in the last-four of Europe's premier club competition.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011003225h
News

Manchester City Midfielder Addressed as ‘Our Captain’ by Liverpool Players

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago0045992814h
News

Premier League and Championship Clubs Eye Summer Moves for TWO Manchester City Academy Graduates

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1006608945h
News

TWO Manchester City Stars at Risk of Champions League Semi-Final Suspension

By Harry Winters6 hours ago
imago1011073914h
News

Court of Arbitration for Sport ACCEPTS Atletico Madrid Appeal Against Partial Stadium Closure vs Manchester City

By Freddie Pye6 hours ago
imago1011228070h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Expecting Eight-Figure Cash Boost Through Sale of Midfielder This Summer

By Harry Siddall8 hours ago
imago1011259344h
News

From Brazil: Fernandinho Being Eyed By Athletico Paranaense After Manchester City Exit Confirmation

By Vayam Lahoti8 hours ago
imago1011258957h
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling Close in on Significant Landmarks - Atletico Madrid vs Man City Stat Preview (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
imago1010190913h
News

Atletico Madrid Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester City Showdown in the Champions League

By Adam Booker9 hours ago