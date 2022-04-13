Confirmed Line-Ups: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

Manchester City have travelled to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to take on La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg, holding a 1-0 advantage from the first portion of 90 minutes last week.

After a short break between a hectic 2-2 draw with title rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's side must now refocus and get the job done against a tough Atletico Madrid team on Wednesday night.

Fans saw in the first-leg how stubborn the La Liga champions can be in the defensive department, with Manchester City needing 70 minutes to break the deadlock. When it did come, however, a brilliant piece of creativity from substitute Phil Foden was finished off by the in-form and clinical, Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City travel with an advantage to the Spanish capital, but safe in the knowledge that Atletico Madrid possess some excellent players in attacking areas, who can certainly hurt them in an instant.

With a place in the Champions League semi-finals at stake, with Real Madrid awaiting the winner, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Champions League action tonight!

Manchester City IMAGO / NurPhoto Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden. Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Dias, Zinchenko, Lavia, Fernandinho, McAtee, Sterling, Grealish, Edozie, Delap. Atletico Madrid IMAGO / News Images Starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Marcos Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Lemar, Renan Lodi; Griezmann, João Félix. Substitutes: Lecomte, De Paul, Suarez, Correa, Wass, Cunha, Carrasco, Hermoso, Vrsaljko, Serrano. Notable Manchester City Team News IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola was delighted to welcome Ruben Dias back to full training this week after a lengthy injury lay-off. Cole Palmer was also back, although has not travelled with the rest of the squad to Madrid.

After a three-match ban, Kyle Walker returns to Champions League action and will be looking to put his mental blip in RB Leipzig behind him, while Gabriel Jesus is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Real Madrid edged past Premier League side Chelsea in a thrilling contest at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, and now await the winners of Atletico Madrid against Manchester City in the last-four of Europe's premier club competition.

