Confirmed Line-Ups: Burnley vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City return to club football with a crucial trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League.

After the final international break of the season, the Blues enter a stretch of fixtures which could define their season. 

Five Premier League games, a two-legged Champions League quarter-final and an FA Cup semi-final, all in April, will go a long way in determining what silverware - if any - will be heading to the Etihad Stadium this season.

First up is the tricky task of facing Sean Dyche's relegation-threatened but resolute Burnley. In the reverse fixture at the Etihad, City strolled to a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Prior to kick-off in Lancashire, Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in some Premier League action!

Burnley

imago1007296027h

Starting XI: TBC

Substitutes: TBC

Manchester City

imago1007315366h

Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Sterling, Foden, Grealish.

Substitutes: Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus. 

imago1010471213h (2)

The Catalan's only injury concerns for today's game were Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer, who are both out for a while with their respective injuries.

Apart from that, John Stones returned home from England duty with an injury problem, but he has since trained with the full squad and is available for selection this afternoon. 

