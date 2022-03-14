Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City are looking to re-open a six-point gap over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, when they face Crystal Palace on Monday night at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League champions will be looking to continue their derby day momentum with a convincing performance at Selhurst Park, after defeating Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday.

In the reverse fixture between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, Patrick Vieira's side shocked the Etihad Stadium by picking up a 2-0 win, with goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher being enough to take advantage of Aymeric Laporte's red card.

With Liverpool beating Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday lunch time, the pressure is certainly on Pep Guardiola and his side to respond tonight by matching Liverpool's secured points total 48 hours ago. 

Prior to kick-off in South London, Pep Guardiola and Patrick Vieira have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Monday night Premier League action!

Crystal Palace

Palace players vs City Away

Starting XI: Guaita, Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Mateta, Zaha.

Substitutes: Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ayew, Eze, Benteke, Edouard.

Manchester City

imago1010476234h

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Mahrez, Foden.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Mbete, Aké, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, Jesus.

KDB vs United Home 3

Heading into the weekend, Pep Guardiola was struck with several selection headaches but his side appear to have recovered to full fitness prior to the clash at Selhurst Park tonight.

Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Romeo Lavia, and Cole Palmer have all returned from respective injury and fitness problems over the past few days, hading Guardiola and his coaching staff a much-needed boost to personnel.

Vieira vs City Away
