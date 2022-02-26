Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Everton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City travel to Merseyside to take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening, looking to extend the gap at the top of the table to six points.

Pep Guardiola's squad are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Despite equalising twice - once in the 90th minute via a Riyad Mahrez penalty, a Harry Kane header just 60 seconds later closed the gap at the top of the table to three points between Manchester City and Liverpool.

As for Everton, the Toffees are still adjusting to life under the new management of Frank Lampard, but will pose a serious threat in attacking areas as they look to cement their safety in the Premier League. 

Here are the confirmed line-ups from the 17:30 [UK] kick-off at Goodison Park today:

Kevin De Bruyne in action against Spurs

Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne talks to the referee

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Bernardo, Foden.

Substitutes: Carson, Slicker, Walker, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Grealish, Jesus, Mahrez.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Allan, Doucoure; Iwobi, van de Beek, Gordon; Richarlison.

Substitutes: Begovic, Patterson, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Dele Alli, Townsend, Rondon, Gray.

