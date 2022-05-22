Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

Manchester City face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season, where three points will retain the league title for the current leaders.

The Blues can end their campaign on a successful note as three points on Sunday will guarantee a fourth Premier League title in five seasons for Manchester City regardless of how Liverpool fare against Wolves at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola's men fought back to salvage a crucial point against West Ham at the London Stadium last week after Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace appeared to have dented City's hopes of retaining their crown, but Jack Grealish halved the deficit before an own goal from Vladimir Coufal shared the spoils.

City have been handed a significant personnel boost for the visit from Steven Gerrard's side as Kyle Walker and John Stones were both confirmed to be contention for the clash after training with the squad ahead of the weekend.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the final matchday of the Premier League season, with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City having the opportunity of clinching the title in front of their supporters with a victory over Aston Villa-

Manchester City

IMAGO / Sportimage Starting XI: Ederson; Stones, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden. Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Palmer, McAtee, Grealish, Sterling. Aston Villa IMAGO / Action Plus Starting XI: Olsen; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho. Substitutes: Sinisalo, Young, Iroegbunam, Nakamba, Traore, Chukwuemeka, Crisene, Sanson, Ings. Notable Manchester City Team News IMAGO / Action Plus

Kyle Walker has not been deemed fit to start, having not featured since the Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid, while John Stones does in fact get the nod.

Pep Guardiola confirmed ahead of the title decider his side are facing no additional injury concerns, despite doubts over the respective fitness of Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho - who is set to play his final game for Manchester City on Sunday.

