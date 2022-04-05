Confirmed Line-Ups: Man City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

Manchester City welcome La Liga champions Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night for the first of their two-legged UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Manchester City returned from the most recent international break with a 0-2 win against Burnley at Turf Moor, as first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were enough to earn all three points and regain Premier League top spot.

However, attentions now quickly turn to the Champions League, and the quarter-final stage with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in town on Tuesday night to try and cause another upset in the competition.

In the Champions League last-16, Manchester City convincingly beat Sporting CP over two legs via a 5-0 aggregate scoreline, whilst Atletico Madrid earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Manchester United - courtesy of a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Prior to kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in some Champions League action under the lights!

Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images Starting XI: Ederson; Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling. Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Grealish, Jesus, Foden. Atletico Madrid IMAGO / PA Images Starting XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; Kondogbia, Llorente, Koke; Griezmann, Felix. Substitutes: Lecomte, Christian, Wass, Hermoso, Ibra, De Paul, Lemar, Serrano, Suarez, Correa, Cunha. IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns for tonight's game, with Ruben Dias the only notable absentee, as the Portugal international continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker is also missing, but the England international is still serving the last of his three-match ban from the red card he picked up in Manchester City's final group stage clash against RB Leipzig.

With Chelsea or Real Madrid awaiting the winner of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, it is set to be a fiercely contested tie over the course of two-legs, with the return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano scheduled for next week.

