Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Man City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

Manchester City welcome La Liga champions Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night for the first of their two-legged UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Manchester City returned from the most recent international break with a 0-2 win against Burnley at Turf Moor, as first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were enough to earn all three points and regain Premier League top spot.

However, attentions now quickly turn to the Champions League, and the quarter-final stage with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in town on Tuesday night to try and cause another upset in the competition. 

In the Champions League last-16, Manchester City convincingly beat Sporting CP over two legs via a 5-0 aggregate scoreline, whilst Atletico Madrid earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Manchester United - courtesy of a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Prior to kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in some Champions League action under the lights!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City

imago1011067400h

Starting XI: Ederson; Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Grealish, Jesus, Foden.

Atletico Madrid

imago1011072415h

Starting XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; Kondogbia, Llorente, Koke; Griezmann, Felix.

Substitutes: Lecomte, Christian, Wass, Hermoso, Ibra, De Paul, Lemar, Serrano, Suarez, Correa, Cunha.

Pep vs Burnley Away

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns for tonight's game, with Ruben Dias the only notable absentee, as the Portugal international continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker is also missing, but the England international is still serving the last of his three-match ban from the red card he picked up in Manchester City's final group stage clash against RB Leipzig.

With Chelsea or Real Madrid awaiting the winner of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, it is set to be a fiercely contested tie over the course of two-legs, with the return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano scheduled for next week.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011007402h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Manchester City Become Favourites to Sign Erling Haaland

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1002617269h (1)
News

Win a pair of tickets to Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final) at Wembley Stadium!

By City Xtra4 hours ago
imago1011066659h
News

"We’re Going to Try Our Best to Make Our Fans Happy” - Bernardo Silva Sends Defiant Message Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1011069876h
News

"It’s a Joy to Be Here!" - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Thoughts Ahead of Manchester City's Hectic April Period

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
imago1011067325h
News

Pep Guardiola Rejects Idea of Atletico Madrid 'Playing Ugly' Providing Example of Manchester City Parking the Bus This Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 hours ago
imago1006625819h (1)
News

Manchester City Have THREE Players One Booking Away From Suspension in Atletico Madrid Clash

By Harry Siddall11 hours ago
imago1011017768h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Star Has Returned to the Club 'A Little Bit Sad' Following International Duties

By Srinivas Sadhanand22 hours ago
imago1011070233h
Match Coverage

Training Gallery: Manchester City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg Clash Against Atletico Madrid

By Freddie Pye23 hours ago