Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Brentford (Premier League)

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Wednesday evening as they welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium.

After the winter break, Pep Guardiola's side eased past Championship-toppers Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones were all on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win for the Premier League champions.

The Sky Blues return to league action holding a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the table, with a victory against Brentford potentially opening that gap to 12 points ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Leicester City on Thursday.

In the reverse fixture, Phil Foden's lone strike was enough to take all three points for the champions at the Brentford Community Stadium, as the 21-year-old cleverly converted from a dangerous ball into the box from Kevin De Bruyne.

Here are the confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening:

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Ake, Zincenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish, Delap

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Henry; Onyeka, Ghoddos

Substitutes: Fernandez, Lossl, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbuemo, Baptiste, Sorensen, Stevens

