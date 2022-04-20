Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League)

Manchester City will look to return to the top of the Premier League when they face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went top of the table once again with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday night, meaning Manchester City need to respond tonight.

The Blues will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to their title rivals in the FA Cup semi-final last Saturday. Liverpool went 3-0 up at half-time, with Manchester City almost pulling the scores level with two goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva.

In the reverse fixture between Manchester City and Brighton earlier this season, a Phil Foden-inspired side beat the Seagulls 4-1 at the AMEX Stadium.

Ahead of the meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Premier League action!

Manchester City IMAGO / Sportimage Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Aké; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden. Substitutes: Steffen, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Lavia, Grealish, Jesus, Palmer, Sterling. Brighton and Hove Albion IMAGO / Colorsport Starting XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, March; Caicedo, Mac Allister, Gross; Welbeck, Mwepu. Substitutes: Steele, McGill, Webster, Lallana, Leonard, Offiah, Maupay, Ferguson, Sarmiento. Notable Manchester City Team News Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that Kyle Walker was still unavailable for the game after suffering a 'big twist' in the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Ruben Dias may also see his first bit of action since his hamstring injury, with Pep Guardiola confirming the centre-back has the opportunity to play 'many minutes' against the South Coast outfit.

With Liverpool currently holding onto first place in the table, Manchester City will be looking to return to the summit without any issues tonight and build some title run-in momentum.

