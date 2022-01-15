Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Chelsea (Premier League)
The Premier League champions can extend their advantage at the top of the pile to 13 points before Liverpool face Brentford on Sunday.
Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham over the course of two legs ahead of their visit to the east side of Manchester.
Here are the confirmed lineups from the 12:30 PM [UK] kick-off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday-
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Sterling, Foden, Grealish
Substitutes: Steffen, Mbete, Dias, Wilson-Esbrand, Fernandinho, Lavia, Gundogan, McAtee, Jesus
Chelsea: Kepa; Rudiger, Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic
Substitutes: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Havertz, Werner
