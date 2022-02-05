Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth-Round)

Manchester City return from the winter break on Saturday afternoon with an FA Cup fourth-round clash against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

After a week off, Manchester City will be fired up to continue their push for glory on three fronts - starting with the FA Cup this weekend.

The Sky Blues easily dispatched League Two's Swindon Town in the third-round, with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer all scoring in a 4-1 win at the County Ground in January.

The Premier League leaders’ opposition this time round are top of the Championship, proving to everyone they are by far the best team in the division and will prove a sturdy test for Pep Guardiola's side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium this afternoon:

Read More

Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Aké, Cancelo; Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Substitutes: Ederson, Dias, Sterling, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodrigo, Bernardo, McAtee, Delap

Fulham: Gazzaniga; Williams, Tosin, Ream, Bryan; Reed, Chalobah, Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic

Substitutes: Rodak, Hector, Mawson, Seri, Onomah, Cairney, Knockaert, Cavaleiro, Muniz

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009324111h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth-Round)

16 minutes ago
MCAtee EVE 2
Transfer Rumours

European Sides Considered Loan Swoop for Manchester City Star Prior to Contract Renewal

5 hours ago
imago1009519048h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Full-Back Attracting Attention from Inter Milan - 'Fierce Battle' Set to Commence

6 hours ago
FKyAB6sXsAMfa-2
News

Bernardo Silva Walks Dog on Market Street and in Piccadilly Gardens as Middlesbrough Fans Snap Photo With Manchester City Ace

16 hours ago
imago1005228539h
Match Coverage

Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

17 hours ago
imago1000720584h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Cole Palmer, Antonee Robinson, Riyad Mahrez and Jean Michael Seri Ahead of Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

18 hours ago
imago0046297564h (1)
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling Approaching Significant Landmarks - Man City vs Fulham Stat Preview (FA Cup Fourth Round)

19 hours ago
Pep hugs Jack Grealish
Match Coverage

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne to Start, Jack Grealish to Lead the Line - Predicted Team: Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

20 hours ago