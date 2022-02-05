Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth-Round)

Manchester City return from the winter break on Saturday afternoon with an FA Cup fourth-round clash against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

After a week off, Manchester City will be fired up to continue their push for glory on three fronts - starting with the FA Cup this weekend.

The Sky Blues easily dispatched League Two's Swindon Town in the third-round, with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer all scoring in a 4-1 win at the County Ground in January.

The Premier League leaders’ opposition this time round are top of the Championship, proving to everyone they are by far the best team in the division and will prove a sturdy test for Pep Guardiola's side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium this afternoon:



Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Aké, Cancelo; Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Substitutes: Ederson, Dias, Sterling, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodrigo, Bernardo, McAtee, Delap

Fulham: Gazzaniga; Williams, Tosin, Ream, Bryan; Reed, Chalobah, Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic

Substitutes: Rodak, Hector, Mawson, Seri, Onomah, Cairney, Knockaert, Cavaleiro, Muniz

