    •
    December 26, 2021
    Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Leicester City (Premier League)

    Manchester City welcome Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium for a Boxing Day clash in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
    Pep Guardiola's side can extend their lead at the top of the pile to six points with a win over the Foxes, with Liverpool's tie against Leeds United postponed by the Premier League this week.

    The Sky Blues, who have claimed victory in each of their previous eight league outings, enter the tie on the back of a convincing 4-0 win away at Newcastle, whereas Leicester's meeting with Tottenham was called off last week.

    Though Brendan Rodgers' men currently sit ninth in the Premier League, they have been an unlucky opponent for Pep Guardiola since his arrival to England, with Leicester winning 5-2 at the Etihad last season.

    Here are the confirmed line-ups from the Boxing Day clash at the Etihad Stadium:

    Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling

    Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Kayky, Mbete, Foden, Palmer

    Leicester City: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Amartey, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison; Lookman, Iheanacho, Perez

    Substitutes: Jakupović, Castagne, Nelson, Bertrand, Choudhury, Ndidi, Soumaré, McAteer, Vardy

