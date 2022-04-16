Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Manchester City face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final, looking to reach the showpiece final for just the second time under Pep Guardiola.

It has been a hectic fortnight for Manchester City.

The reigning Premier League champions navigated a fierce two-legged Champions League quarter-final affair against Atletico Madrid, either side of a crucial Premier League top of the table clash with Liverpool.

The games continue to come thick and fast for Pep Guardiola and his squad, with a semi-final clash against the Merseyside outfit looking pivotal in ending one of the sides' end-of-season aspirations.

Manchester City remain on course for a historic treble, while the Reds are on the brink of an unprecedented quadruple - so whoever loses on Saturday afternoon will see their hopes dashed.

With a place in Wembley's showpiece FA Cup final at stake this weekend, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in the English capital.

Manchester City IMAGE / Sportimage Starting XI: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Grealish, Bernardo; Jesus, Sterling, Foden. Substitutes: Ederson, Dias, Laporte, Lavia, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap. Liverpool IMAGO / Sportimage Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane. Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip. Notable Manchester City Team News IMAGO / NurPhoto The Blues returned from the Wanda Metropolitano with a damaging injury list, as Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday afternoon that both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker missed training, after picking up respective injuries against the Spanish champions. However, the former is included on the bench for City, while Walker is absent.

There was also some positive news, as Ruben Dias had completed a further training session on his road to a full recovery from a hamstring injury, and the Portugal international be part of the matchday squad involved under the Wembley arch.

The winner of this afternoon's Emirates FA Cup semi-final clash will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final, with the two London outfits set to face off on Sunday.

