Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League that could have huge ramifications on the title race between the two clubs.

Just a single point separates two of the best footballing sides England has ever seen in Manchester City and Liverpool, coached by two of the greatest managers of all time in Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

This season has seen the two sides go head-to-head for the Premier League title once more, with Manchester City holding a slight edge at this moment in time at the top of the English top-flight.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Liverpool took the lead twice through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah but Manchester City pegged the hosts back on both occasions via sublime strikes from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Prior to kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, the two managers have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in a crucial Premier League clash this afternoon.

Manchester City IMAGO / Focus Images Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Jesus, Foden, Sterling Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Zinchenko, Lavia, Fernandinho, Gundogan, McAtee, Mahrez, Grealish Liverpool IMAGO / PA Images Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz IMAGO / NurPhoto Speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer were both still out of contention for the game with their respective injuries.

Kyle Walker also returns to the squad after serving the last of his three-match Champions League ban in midweek in Manchester City's slender 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final first-leg.

A win for City on Sunday afternoon would be a major step towards Premier League glory once again and would open up a four-point gap on their title rivals.

However, a defeat would see Jurgen Klopp's Reds overtake Pep Guardiola's side for the first time in 2022 and open up a two-point gap over the reigning Premier League champions.

City face a trip to Madrid next week for the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie before facing off against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube