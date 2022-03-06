Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)

Manchester City face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the league leaders looking to do the Premier League double over their local rivals this season.

The Premier League leaders will be looking to claim their third win on the spin when Ralf Rangnick takes his side to the east side of Manchester for what has all the makings of an enthralling derby clash.

Pep Guardiola's side sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the reverse fixture in November, as an own goal from Eric Bailly early on and a strike from Bernardo Silva on the stroke of half-time got the job done for the Sky Blues at Old Trafford.

United, who enter the derby tie after a disappointing stalemate against Watford, were expected to without Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the clash, as per several reports in the build-up to Sunday's 16:30 [UK] kick-off.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the highly-anticipated Manchester derby from the Etihad Stadium:

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Carson, Mbete, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, McAtee, Sterling, Jesus, Delap

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Rashford

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

