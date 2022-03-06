Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)
The Premier League leaders will be looking to claim their third win on the spin when Ralf Rangnick takes his side to the east side of Manchester for what has all the makings of an enthralling derby clash.
Pep Guardiola's side sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the reverse fixture in November, as an own goal from Eric Bailly early on and a strike from Bernardo Silva on the stroke of half-time got the job done for the Sky Blues at Old Trafford.
United, who enter the derby tie after a disappointing stalemate against Watford, were expected to without Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the clash, as per several reports in the build-up to Sunday's 16:30 [UK] kick-off.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the highly-anticipated Manchester derby from the Etihad Stadium:
Read More
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Substitutes: Carson, Mbete, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, McAtee, Sterling, Jesus, Delap
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga
Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Rashford
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra