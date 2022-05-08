Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City hosts Newcastle United in the Premier League, looking to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them.

After Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, Manchester City know a win would take them three points clear of their title rivals.

The Blues were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday night.

Despite Manchester City holding a two-goal lead with just five minutes to play, the newly-crowned Spanish champions produced a stunning comeback, with substitute Rodrygo scoring a brace.

Taking the tie to extra-time, Karim Benzema won and scored an early penalty to send his side to the showpiece final against Liverpool in Paris.

Ahead of a crucial clash, Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Premier League action this afternoon!

Manchester City IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish Substitutes: Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer Newcastle United IMAGO / Colorsport Starting XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Wilson, Ritchie, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle Notable Manchester City Team News Kyle Walker managed to play 70 minutes against Real Madrid on Wednesday, but was again forced off with a reoccurrence of his ankle injury.

Also, John Stones is still struggling with the hamstring injury he picked up a fortnight ago and missed the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu altogether.

Nathan Aké and Aymeric Laporte were also doubts for the game, but the latter completed 120 minutes, while Aké was an unused substitute.

