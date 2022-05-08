Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City hosts Newcastle United in the Premier League, looking to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them.

After Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, Manchester City know a win would take them three points clear of their title rivals.

The Blues were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday night. 

Despite Manchester City holding a two-goal lead with just five minutes to play, the newly-crowned Spanish champions produced a stunning comeback, with substitute Rodrygo scoring a brace. 

Taking the tie to extra-time, Karim Benzema won and scored an early penalty to send his side to the showpiece final against Liverpool in Paris. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ahead of a crucial clash, Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Premier League action this afternoon!

Manchester City

imago1011764002h

Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer

Newcastle United

imago1011664949h

Starting XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Wilson, Ritchie, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle

Notable Manchester City Team News

imago1011776372h

Kyle Walker managed to play 70 minutes against Real Madrid on Wednesday, but was again forced off with a reoccurrence of his ankle injury.

Also, John Stones is still struggling with the hamstring injury he picked up a fortnight ago and missed the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu altogether.

Nathan Aké and Aymeric Laporte were also doubts for the game, but the latter completed 120 minutes, while Aké was an unused substitute. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010538103h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Transfer Target in House Hunt Fuelling Speculation Over Future This Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Pep x Ralf
News

Ralf Rangnick Admits Interest in Manchester City Signing in January Ahead of Summer Move

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1011743046h
Match Coverage

Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan Approach Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Newcastle United Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
Jack Grealish Cover
News

Manchester City Star Believes Real Madrid Loss 'Gives Us More of An Edge' for Premier League Run-In

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
Pep vs RMA Away 2
News

"It is Incomparable" - Pep Guardiola Makes Honest Champions League Admission in Comparison With Premier League Glory

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
Pep cover fresh
News

"If You Lie to Me..." - Pep Guardiola Recalls Fiery Message to Manchester City Board Amid Champions League Struggles

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
imago1011443810h
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Names THREE Manchester City Midfield Targets Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago
imago1010542238h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold Initial Talks Over Paul Pogba Transfer from Manchester United

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago