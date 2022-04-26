Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

Only Real Madrid stands in the way of Manchester City and a second consecutive Champions League final, with the first-leg of this mammoth semi-final showdown taking place at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

The Blues have reached only their third Champions League semi-final, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, and Atletico Madrid already beaten by Pep Guardiola's scintillating side this season.

Diego Simeone's La Liga champions were beaten in the quarter-finals, with Kevin De Bruyne's lone goal at the Etihad enough for City to earn progression.

The next task for City is European giants Real Madrid, who have won the competition 12 times in their illustrious history and knocked out the current holders Chelsea in the previous stage.

Before a massive first-leg, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Champions League action under the lights this evening!

Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images Starting XI: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden. Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Ake, Lavia, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, McAtee, Sterling, Grealish. Real Madrid IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr. Substitutes: Lunin, Fuidias, Vallejo, Nacho, Asensio, Marcelo, Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga. Notable Manchester City Team News As expected, Pep Guardiola explained in yesterday's pre-match press conference that Kyle Walker and John Stones had not trained with the rest of the City squad and were major doubts for the clash.

Just a few hours later, the duo were not spotted in a further pre-Champions League training session, which was open to the press.

In the other semi-final, title rivals Liverpool take on Villarreal in a two-legged affair, with the first-leg taking place at Anfield tomorrow and the return leg at the Estadio de la Cerámica next week.

