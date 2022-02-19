Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League clash against the north Londoners on Saturday evening.

The Premier League leaders will be looking to maintain their rich vein of recent form against Tottenham, who make the trip to Manchester having suffered three league defeats on the spin.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish are all doubtful to be involved on Saturday, though Jesus is expected to return to training next week.

Antonio Conte's men will be looking to recover from the underwhelming spell of form by causing an upset at the Etihad Stadium, as they did under Nuno Espirito Santo in north London on the opening day of the season.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the 17:30 [UK] kick-off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday:

Read More

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, McAtee, Lavia

Tottenham: Lloris; Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies; Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Doherty, White, Winks, Moura, Bergwijn, Scarlett

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

City players cover 4
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

By Vayam Lahoti
2 minutes ago
Conte cover
News

"You Understand the Distance" - Antonio Conte Admits Tottenham Expecting 'Tough Game' Against Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand
30 minutes ago
Kane Cover
Transfer Rumours

Revealed: How Close Man City Were in Signing Harry Kane From Tottenham Last Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand
49 minutes ago
Sterling cover vs Norwich Away
News

Manchester City Set Asking Price for Raheem Sterling - Club Open to Selling Star Winger Ahead of Contract Talks

By Vayam Lahoti
2 hours ago
Foden vs WHU Away
News

Phil Foden Reveals Thinking Behind Rejecting Sergio Aguero's OFFER of Taking Man City's Number 10 Shirt

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
Kane Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Striker Target to 'Engineer' Summer Move On One Condition

By Srinivas Sadhanand
4 hours ago
Pep x Jorginho Cover
News

"I Don't Know If It Will Happen" - Chelsea Star Dreams of Playing Under Pep Guardiola

By Vayam Lahoti
5 hours ago
Rice x Ferna x Rodri cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Stance on Fernandinho Replacement Signing This Summer Revealed Amid Declan Rice Interest

By Vayam Lahoti
6 hours ago