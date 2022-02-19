Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Tottenham (Premier League)
The Premier League leaders will be looking to maintain their rich vein of recent form against Tottenham, who make the trip to Manchester having suffered three league defeats on the spin.
Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish are all doubtful to be involved on Saturday, though Jesus is expected to return to training next week.
Antonio Conte's men will be looking to recover from the underwhelming spell of form by causing an upset at the Etihad Stadium, as they did under Nuno Espirito Santo in north London on the opening day of the season.
Here are the confirmed lineups from the 17:30 [UK] kick-off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday:
Read More
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling
Substitutes: Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, McAtee, Lavia
Tottenham: Lloris; Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies; Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Doherty, White, Winks, Moura, Bergwijn, Scarlett
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra