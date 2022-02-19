Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League clash against the north Londoners on Saturday evening.

The Premier League leaders will be looking to maintain their rich vein of recent form against Tottenham, who make the trip to Manchester having suffered three league defeats on the spin.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish are all doubtful to be involved on Saturday, though Jesus is expected to return to training next week.

Antonio Conte's men will be looking to recover from the underwhelming spell of form by causing an upset at the Etihad Stadium, as they did under Nuno Espirito Santo in north London on the opening day of the season.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the 17:30 [UK] kick-off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday:

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, McAtee, Lavia

Tottenham: Lloris; Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies; Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Doherty, White, Winks, Moura, Bergwijn, Scarlett

