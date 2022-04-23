Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Watford (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome a relegation-threatened Watford side to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

In this blow-for-blow title run-in, Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to send a warning shot to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool ahead of their Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon.

A win for the Blues would extend the gap at the top of the Premier League table to four points - albeit temporarily - and put Manchester City just five victories from securing a sixth league title.

City also have a mammoth Champions League semi-final against 12-time winners Real Madrid in midweek, so Pep Guardiola's team selection may reflect such a hectic period of football.

Before a huge game at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola and Roy Hodgson have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Premier League action this afternoon-

Manchester City IMAGO / News Images Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne, Grealish, Jesus Substitutes: Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Ake, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Palmer, Foden Watford IMAGO / Action Plus Starting XI: Foster; Ngakia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis Substitutes: Bachmann, Masina, N'Koulou, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Kayembe, Sema, Gosling, Pedro Notable Manchester City Team News Pep Guardiola confirmed yesterday that Kyle Walker is ruled out of the Premier League clash this weekend, but would be assessed ahead of the visit of Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

It is a similar story for Nathan Aké and John Stones, who both limped off with their own respective injuries in midweek. Pep Guardiola described the knocks as 'niggles' and neither were set to be missing for too long.

However, the former was spotted in training on Friday alongside the rest of his Manchester City teammates, while Stones was missing from footage released by the club on Saturday morning.

With a one-point lead at the summit, Pep Guardiola and his team know there is no room for error in an intense title tussle with Liverpool.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube