    • November 28, 2021
    Confirmed Line-ups: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

    Manchester City welcome David Moyes' West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon, with the Blues aiming to go level on points with Chelsea at the top of the table.
    With top spot in Group A of their Champions League group secured, Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to put together some momentum in the Premier League and take the top spot off current leaders, Chelsea.

    Their next task is the high-flying Hammers, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under David Moyes.

    If Manchester City win, they will overtake Liverpool and climb to second place, on the same points as Chelsea, who face Manchester United in the day's late kick-off. 

    Here are the confirmed line-ups from the clash at the Etihad Stadium!

    Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

    Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, McAtee, Palmer.

    West Ham United: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Benrahma, Masuaku; Antonio.

    Substitutes: TBC

