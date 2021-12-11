Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Confirmed Line-Ups: Man City vs Wolves (Premier League)

    Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this afternoon, looking to maintain their place at the top of the table.
    The Blues' win away at Watford, coupled with Chelsea's loss to West Ham, moved Pep Guardiola's reigning champions to the top of the Premier League table for the first time this season.

    Manchester City are now looking to maintain that position in the table with a victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

    However, Wolves will certainly be no pushovers, and have shown on multiple occasions this season that they can be a hard team to break down.

    Currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League, Bruno Lage has enjoyed a great start to life as manager in the Midlands.

    Ahead of kick-off this afternoon, here are the confirmed line-ups from both Manchester City and Wolves! 

    Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish.

    Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer.

    Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait Nouri; Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho; Traore, Jimenez.

    Substitutes: Ruddy, Boly, Cundle, Marcal, Hoever, Fabio Silva, Trincao, Podence, Hwang.

