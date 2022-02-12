Confirmed Line-Ups: Norwich City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City face Norwich City in their Premier League meeting with the Canaries at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men can extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League to 12 points after Liverpool reduced the gap between second and first to nine points with a 2-0 win against Leicester City in midweek.

A first-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne's strike in the 69th minute sealed the points for the league leaders against Brentford on Wednesday, though Cole Palmer and Gabriel Jesus were both unavailable for the Sky Blues.

Having won two of their previous three league games, Norwich will be looking to cause an upset as they welcome the reigning champions to Norfolk on Saturday.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the tie at Carrow Road-

Norwich City: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, McLean, Lees-Melou; Rashica, Sargent, Pukki

Substitutes: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Normann, Placheta, Dowell, Tzolis, Rowe

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Cancelo, Kayky, Delap, McAtee

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra