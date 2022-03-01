Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Peterborough United vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Manchester City travel to the Weston Holmes Stadium to take on Peterborough United in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Two 4-1 wins over Swindon Town and Fulham respectively have placed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - once again - just two games from another trip to Wembley.

The Catalan saw his side's four-year domination of the Carabao Cup officially end on Sunday evening, when Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties, so he will want to go full throttle and pick up his second FA Cup trophy.  

Manchester City's opponents Peterborough sit rock bottom of the Championship table, but a 2-0 win against Queens Park Rangers in the previous round shows the dangers that new manager Grant McCann's outfit can possess. 

Here are the confirmed line-ups from the 19:15 [UK] kick-off at the Weston Holmes Stadium this evening:

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Aké, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Grealish; Foden, Jesus, Mahrez

Substitutes: Carson, Slicker, Stones, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling

Peterborough United: Benda; Ward, Knight, Edwards, Kent, Coulson; Poku, Grant, Fuchs, Szmodics; Jade-Jones.

Substitutes: Cornell, Beevers, Mumba, Corbett, Barker, Burrows, Brown, Clarke-Harris, Marriott.

