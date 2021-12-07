Confirmed Line-ups: RB Leipzig vs Man City (Champions League)

Manchester City travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in their final game in Group A of this year's UEFA Champions League.

The Blues have already secured progression to the knock-out stages of the competition, with four wins out of five placing them eight points ahead of tonight's opposition.

RB Leipzig needs to match Club Brugge's result away against Paris Saint-Germain to confirm a spot in the Europa League - so the German outfit have got plenty to play for.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference that a selection of youngsters have travelled with the first-team squad for this fixture and hopefully we will get to see a few of them in action.

Ahead of kick-off tonight, here are the confirmed line-ups from both RB Leipzig and Manchester City!

Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Aké, Zinchenko; Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Ederson, Carson, Egan-Riley, Dias, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia, McAtee, Palmer, Sterling

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Gvardiol, Angelino; Kampl, Laimer; Nkunku, Szoboszlai, Forsberg; Silva.

Subs: Martinez, Bonnah, Simakan, Adams, Henrichs, Moriba, Brobbey.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra