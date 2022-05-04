Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)

Manchester City have travelled to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg, just ninety minutes away from a second consecutive appearance in the showpiece final.

After a thrilling 4-3 victory in the first-leg, Manchester City - once again - stand on the edge of glory. A clean sheet at the Santiago Bernabeu will send them through to the final in Paris later this month.

Last night, Liverpool booked their place in Europe's elite fixture with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Villarreal - so a date with Jurgen Klopp's side awaits one of these two teams. 

Despite missing a catalogue of chances, City hold the advantage thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva. But the Blues will be wary of the in-form Karim Benzema - who scored a brace at the Etihad Stadium. 

Ahead of a potentially historic evening, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Champions League action semi-final action!

Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus vs RMA

Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Aké, Lavia, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish, Sterling.

Real Madrid

imago1011606651h

Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, F.Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vini Jnr, Benzema.

Substitutes: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Lucas V, D. Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.

Notable Manchester City Team News

imago1011605941h

Pep Guardiola was given a major boost when Kyle Walker returned to full first-team training on Tuesday. The right-back has been carrying an ankle knock for over a month and is usually a crucial part of the Catalan's defence.

John Stones is the only player unavailable for the game after he hobbled off 30 minutes into the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Elsewhere, Joao Cancelo has returned from his suspension and Nathan Aké has recovered from the ankle knock that forced him off against Leeds United at the weekend.

imago1011606242h
